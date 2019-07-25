Teachman’s Take: Slight shower or storm chance again tonight

A couple of disturbances have been on the move across the region and this is bringing the shot at some moisture. One is moving through the east part with another wave of energy moving from the west.

Where the sun has been a little more prevalent, temps have soared back into the 90s. This trend will continue as we go into the weekend as southerly winds continue to blow.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be moving in tonight with the best chances in Western Kansas. But a couple could make their way into Central Kansas.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s tomorrow. These warm temperatures will continue to increase through the weekend.

We can expect pop up showers in the west tomorrow, but most won’t see any rain.

Other than a slight shower chance or two, a high pressure system will keep the weather calm but windy until Sunday.

A weak cold front will bring rain late Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures cool slightly on Monday but warm back up during the mid-week.

Dry weather returns after the rain moves out on Monday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, T.J. Springer, Taylor Cox