Teachman’s Take: Slightly unsettled conditions continue into latter half of workweek

As one disturbance departs the region, we set our sights on another one. It will track southeast away from Wyoming and Colorado this evening. A boundary has set up to the west and pieces of energy continue to ride along this right into Kansas.

An unstable atmosphere will aid in helping to fire storms closer to this front. Areas of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska stand the best position to see a stronger storm.

Primary hazards will be gusty winds and hail. Storms will cluster together late this evening into the overnight with heavy rains, moving east/southeast. This complex will undergo a weakening trend as it marches into central and eastern Kansas early Thursday morning.

Lows will be mild, falling into the 60s overnight.

Any rain will end rather early in the day before clearing takes place. Highs will climb closer to 90° in the Wichita Metro with the lower 90s across Western Kansas. Some spots may climb into the mid-90s. In the heat of the day, an isolated storm is possible.

A Marginal Risk stretches across a good portion of southern Kansas where one or two storms could contain damaging winds or hail by evening.

High pressure continues to build in from the west which will keep the heat and humidity on the rise toward the weekend. We will not be completely rain-free. This northwesterly flow aloft will hold Saturday into Sunday. This means we will continue to see disturbances sweep across the KSN viewing area, giving us isolated chances for storms during the overnights.

As this ridge of high pressure sits over the Central High Plains, drier and hotter conditions are in store heading into next week. Lots of sunshine is likely Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman