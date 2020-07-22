Teachman’s Take: Slim rain chances until the weekend

Most of the state will stay dry tonight, but cumulus clouds in south central and southeastern Kansas could produce a brief shower or storm before sundown. Anything that pops here, will be driven by the sun and once the daytime heating is gone, so will this opportunity. Into this evening, we will need to monitor conditions in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

There is a chance for isolated strong to severe storms to blossom in this part of our viewing area. There is a Marginal Risk issued for the areas highlighted in dark green due to all forms of severe weather, including an isolated tornado before this chance for storms fades away before midnight.

Western Kansas will have another isolated chance for showers and storms Thursday evening.

Otherwise, the heat will stick around with highs in the 90s with elevated levels of moisture making it feel sticky to be outside.

Friday it is possible to see a spotty shower or storm develop in the heat of the day. This will be more miss than hit.

Expect dry conditions over the weekend before a front approaches and favors northern Kansas Sunday night through Tuesday night. This will bring repeated chances for showers and storms to the region. This will also divide the hotter air to the south with milder air north of this boundary.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman