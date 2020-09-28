Teachman’s Take: Slowly warming through the midweek

Talk about a beautiful, but windy start to the workweek! High pressure has firm control over our region. This brought a lot of sunshine today. The cold front that cruised through town over the weekend helped to clean out our atmosphere, leaving a deep blue sky in place.

Any hint of smoke from western US wildfires has moved out of the region and will be kept at bay.

Expect some clouds as winds relax overnight. Temps will dip into the 30s and 40s with a dry atmosphere in place.

A Frost Advisory is in effect until tomorrow morning for temperatures that are dropping closer to or near freezing. This overnight drop could damage plants and flowers not covered up.

Temperatures turn up Tuesday in the 70s with the 80s out west.

Wednesday looks to be our warmest day this week with a good chunk of our communities topping out in the 80s. Highs after mid-week will drop with another push of cooler air to the 70s where we will stay through the weekend. Later this week, patchy frost is possible north of I-70.

While a sprinkle is on the table for eastern areas overnight, I still don’t see a promising chance of moisture returning until October 3rd/4th at the earliest. Even then, it looks pitiful.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman