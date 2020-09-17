Teachman’s Take: Smoke lingers in the atmosphere, more refreshing night in store

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern as we head into the end of the workweek with comfortable conditions.

Winds have been moving from the northeast which has kept us a little more refreshing and a touch milder today. It has also brought more smoke and haze our way. This has once again impacted our air quality with much of Kansas sitting in the moderate category.

Those of you who suffer from respiratory illnesses will be impacted the most. Clockwise motion around an upper-level high to our west will continue to usher in that smoky sky into Friday.

Overnight lows will be a touch below average for this time of the year, dipping into the 50s throughout the KSN Viewing Area. It will be cool and refreshing.

Tomorrow will feature hazy sunshine along with winds coming back from the south/southeast. Highs will be warm, topping out in the 80s with the upper 70s to the northeast.

High pressure will hold strong out west as we progress through the weekend which will keep us quiet and seasonable. Sunday will be warmer ahead of our next cold front which will track through without much fanfare.

A stray shower is possible but many of us will stay dry. A mix of clouds and sunshine is on tap heading into third full week of the month with temps remaining in the low to mid 80s. Another weak front may try and dip through the region by the middle of next week but aside from a few clouds, we should not notice much of a change. Rain chances are looking slim to none as we head through the next 7 days which will worsen our drought conditions and increase our fire danger. A more serious push of cooler, fall-like air holds off until the first few days of October when highs could drop in the 50s and 60s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman