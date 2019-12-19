Teachman’s Take: Smooth sailing through the weekend with the 60s returning

It has been a delightful December day! We have seen an uptick in our southerly flow, which has enabled our temperatures to warm up.

Winds have been the strongest in the southwestern corner of the state. At times, over 20 MPH. These winds should weaken as sundown approaches.

Temperatures under partly cloudy skies reached into the 50s for the majority of the state today. It was cooler in areas that still have a favorable amount of snow left on the ground.

Overnight, we’ll cool to the teens and 20s for lows under partly cloudy skies.

There will be a shift in the winds early on Friday, but it won’t have much of an impact on our temperatures. We will see another day of mostly 50-degree highs during the warmest part of the afternoon.

This weekend, temperatures keep climbing with dry skies as rain stays away.

The 60s will nudge into western Kansas first on Saturday and the rest of the state by Sunday. Monday looks like another mild one.

Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, there is a chance for a few rain showers. If we can get enough cold air to wrap around the back side of this system, a few snowflakes out west are possible during this time.

There will be another surge of moisture by the end of the week that looks to bring another shot for showers and possibly snowflakes out west. We’ll monitor trends closely as this comes into focus in the coming days.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman