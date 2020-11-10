Teachman’s Take: Snow and storms along the front then fall-like air to stay

The cold front has entered Kansas! This will reset our temperatures this week, making it feel more reminiscent of fall.

Warm ahead of this front today and cold on the backside. Showers have been percolating in northcentral Kansas. As we get more into the evening, we will see the atmosphere unzip to the southwest closer to Dodge City/Greensburg with more showers and thunderstorms.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms this evening and into the overnight as the cold front tracks through the region.

A storm containing quarter size hail or capable of 60 MPH wind gusts is on the table. Hail has already been reported in places with isolated storms tonight.

Hail on the east side of Dodge City this evening, courtesy Austin Tiemeyer

Any storms should still be just west of the immediate Wichita area through 10 PM. This system will rapidly exit early Tuesday morning as colder air dives south. Snow will blossom for our northwest communities before the system finally pulls away.

A trace to an inch of snow is possible there. Locally higher amounts to 2″ are also possible. We have a brief window where our viewers in northcentral Kansas could see a wintry mix to all snow. Wichita will avoid the snow as drier air wins out as the colder air settles into place.

It will not be bitter air this week, but a definite change from the sweet stretch of 70s we have been on lately. Highs will fall in line with the 40s and 50s, eventually warming to the 60s this weekend. We have another shot for showers Friday into Saturday morning. This will favor central and eastern Kansas. Western towns get robbed on this rain chance.

Early next week, I see the 70s sneaking back in, briefly, before another cold front arrives during the mid-week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman