Teachman’s Take: Snow ends early tonight, bitter cold remains

Snow continues to inch to the east this evening. Most of this activity is light with a few moderate bands of snow within the mix, especially along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

A Winter Weather Advisory stays in effect through midnight. We are already starting to see the advisory cancelled early out west.

Our air temperature is below freezing and snow showers will stick around through evening

Road temperatures have also started the drop which means any wet, untreated surfaces will become slick quickly.

Snow will shift to the east early tonight as clouds clear out west first. Temperatures will be bitterly cold with wind chills in the single digits out west. Clouds will take a little longer and work to keep a blanket overhead farther east.

Where we have picked up more snow and skies clear faster, we will drop to the single digits with 10s elsewhere out west. Where clouds remain farther east, we will range from the upper teens to the lower 20s.

Sunshine returns with a quiet weather pattern taking hold for a couple of days. After a chilly day Wednesday (colder where folks picked up the majority of the snow), we will rebound to the 40s and 50s by Thursday and Friday.

Winds will increase Friday as a cold front moves through. Moisture looks limited but there is a slim chance for rain and snow showers.

This cold front will set our temps back to the 40s Saturday. We will try to transition warmer to the 50s again by next Monday. However, another cold front Tuesday will reset our temperatures once again. At this time, that cold front look to come through dry as it is starved for moisture.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman