Teachman’s Take: Snow moves into Kansas tonight into Tuesday

As one area of low pressure moves eastward, another one is developing to the north.

This is the one that will move into the region overnight through Tuesday producing more in the way of snow.

A cold front is working through the state this evening which will set the stage for the wintry weather. Isolated rain/snow showers along the front have developed. Brief gusty winds and reduced visibility are likely this evening.

As the main area of low pressure moves in, precipitation will increase and become heavier into Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of the state as a result.

Lows tonight will support more snow in Northern Kansas compared to our southern communities. Temps will fall into the 20s to the north and west with lows near freezing in the Wichita Metro.

Widespread snow develops through Tuesday morning’s commute, lasting through much of the day. Both commutes could be slick.

Highs will be much colder across the state, only rising into the 30s and 40s, and the winds will make it feel worse!

By the evening commute, a wintry mix to snow will likely be falling around the Wichita area so be prepared for slower travel.

By the time this system ends, snowfall accumulations will range between 2″ and 4″ in parts of northern and western Kansas. Some isolated locations could possibly be over 4″ of snow. Lighter amounts are expected to the south and east, around a trace to 1″.

Through Tuesday night, this wave moves eastward and you will feel the colder change. Wednesday will feature drier and sunnier conditions but the chill sticks around with temperatures only rising into the 30s and 40s. A ridge of high pressure builds in to the center of the country which will lead to a nice warming trend for the weekend. The Sunflower State will get in on the 60s by Saturday and Sunday ahead of yet another system. This one is slated to arrive by Monday, possibly bringing a few rain showers with snow to the northwest.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman