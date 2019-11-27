Teachman’s Take: Snow tapers off tonight, more on the way by Thanksgiving

A winter storm has been moving eastward through the KSN Viewing Area today, bringing gusty winds, heavy snow, bitterly cold temperatures and even thunderstorms.

Northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska have been under the gun through the day with the heaviest snow falling in these locations.

Some spots like in Goodland have picked up more than half a foot so far with isolated neighborhoods like Benkelman picking up 8″.

Snow will end from west to east overnight with temperatures cooling down drastically.

Lows will be in the single digits to the northwest compared to the lower 30s in Wichita. Winds will stay blustery through the overnight with gusts still over 40-50 mph.

Wind alerts remain in effect through early Wednesday. With the dry air getting wrapped into the state, fire dangers are a concern so make sure you avoid any outdoor burning.

Wednesday will be our transition day with highs much colder, only topping out in the 20s, 30s and 40s.

We’ll get some sunshine through the day with clouds thickening up by evening as Storm #2 moves in.

The next system lined up will ride our way, bringing messy travel just in time for Thanksgiving.

This system will also bring the threat for more wintry weather.

By Wednesday night into early Thursday, moisture will lift up from the south bringing snow back to the region as well as a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow farther east.

As warm air rides in higher in the atmosphere, we’ll eventually see a changeover from the snow/wintry mix to just plain old rain by afternoon.

Late in the day on Thanksgiving we’ll see Storm #2 exit with Storm #3 moving in by Friday.

We’ll be much warmer at this point thanks to southerly flow. Highs will climb back into the 50s and 60s. Shoppers will most definitely get wet, so don’t forget the umbrella! Colder and drier conditions are on tap for the weekend with highs in the 40s under an abundance of sunshine.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman