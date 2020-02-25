Teachman’s Take: Snow winds down overnight, colder Wednesday on tap

A potent storm system has been tracking south across Kansas today. At times, the snow has been falling at a good clip! Over the last 12 hours, some spots throughout Kansas are reporting 9″ to a foot of snow!

Locations like Sylvan Grove saw a foot of snow with amounts around 9″ in Canton and Ellsworth.

As this area of low pressure moves southward, snow will begin to taper from the north to the south. We still have Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect through the portion of this evening.

Minor snowfall accumulations are possible in parts of Southern Kansas early tonight as this system winds down.

Snow will end by midnight with cold and dry air working in for Wednesday.

Lows overnight will be bitter, falling into the teens and 20s. Roads will become slick through the nighttime hours so make sure you’re ready for a slick commute Wednesday morning.

High pressure builds in Wednesday which will bring the sunshine back.

As northerly flow prevails for Wednesday, temps will be colder than normal for this time of February, only rising into the 30s and 40s.

Southerly winds will take back over as this area of high pressure moves eastward Thursday. Temperatures will start to warm as a result with highs in the 40s and 50s by end of the week. Even warmer conditions arrive for the weekend with lots of sunshine in store. We will be able to warm to the mid to upper 60s! More clouds will arrive on Sunday ahead of our next front which will bring a shot at rain and some snow by the start of next week. This active pattern looks to continue with another chance of rain/snow Tuesday into Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman