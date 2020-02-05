Teachman’s Take: Snowfall chances continue into the overnight, cold and wintry for Wednesday

We have quite the messy weather set-up for our Tuesday as we are watching a disturbance to the south of us.

Kansas is on the colder side which is why we’re seeing widely scattered flurries and snow showers.

A few snow showers are possible tonight with lows tumbling back into teens. Winter Weather Advisories have been extended through our Wednesday for the possibility of slick travel from central into eastern Kansas.

On-off flurries and random snow showers will continue into the early evening. Roads should initially stay in good shape.

Closer to dawn, another wave of moisture will ride up from the southwest. This will provide areas to the southeast of the Turnpike with snow. The disturbance that produced snow in Western Kansas earlier today has moved southward and is now getting pulled back to the northeast. It will run into some moisture from the south and continue to strengthen into Wednesday, bringing accumulating snowfall.

Towns southeast of the Turnpike should stay weather aware as travel could become rough early Wednesday.

Places like Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua Counties stand the best chance of more snow. Sneaking back toward the west in spots across Butler, Cowley, and Sedgwick Counties, the snowfall will be lighter.

Snow will continue to move up from the southwest through the midday and into the early evening in Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri before finally pulling away. If you’re headed up to the Chiefs Kingdom Championship Parade and Rally in Kansas City, be prepared for the cold and the snow. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Snowfall accumulations in Eastern Kansas could be between 2-4″, if not more, with the Wichita Metro on the far western fringes of the snow. The most likely scenario for us is a trace to an inch or so around Wichita.

A nice clearing trend develops as high pressure builds back in. A return to sunshine and more seasonable conditions are on the docket for Thursday with highs climbing back into the 40s. A weak disturbance may bring a rain or snow shower to the viewing area Friday but chances are slim. More warmth streams up from the south this weekend, allowing for highs to rise back into the 50s. Clouds thicken back up on Sunday as the next front approaches. This will bring a shot at more rain/snow showers to start next week along with a cool-down.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman