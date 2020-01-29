Teachman’s Take: Snowfall continues for parts of Kansas into the overnight

Our latest winter storm has brought it all to the region: rain to heavy snow, sleet and we’re not done yet.

Snowfall continues throughout much of Central Kansas into the eastern reaches of the viewing area. That is where our focus will be for accumulating snow this evening into the overnight.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended and expanded as a result, lasting into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Snow has come to an end in Western Kansas. In the southwestern part of the state, we saw the heaviest of snowfall totals, as predicted. Some spots in SW Kansas picked up more than a foot of snow with towns like Liberal ringing in at 15″! Lighter amounts fell in NW Kansas with most of the area in the 2-4″ range.

As this area of low pressure continue to track eastward, moderate to even heavy snow can be expected in the Wichita Metro and the rest of Southcentral Kansas. Rain and sleet will also mix in due to a warmer layer aloft.

Snowfall totals will be topping out around 2-4″ as the snow ends later tonight.

Moisture will be with us through early tonight in Wichita and surrounding communities so make sure you allow some extra time to get to your destination. By midnight, lingering snow showers will be filtering through our eastern counties. This storm will be history by dawn on Wednesday.

Tomorrow’s commute will be tricky, especially on the back-roads and side-streets so make sure you take it slow.

Freezing fog is also a possibility from this snow as temps dip further tonight. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of the viewing area until early Wednesday.

Clouds will hang tough through tomorrow. Another weak disturbance drifts by Thursday which could bring a spotty sprinkle or flurry but most of us will stay dry.

If you’re not a fan of the cold and snow, you’ll really enjoy what’s around the corner this weekend. High pressure will build in by Friday and this will give us loads of sunshine and a nice warming trend.

Temperatures will surge back into the 50s and 60s for the weekend, making it great for the big game. Our next system looks to organize by Tuesday with more cold air and the chance for rain and snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman