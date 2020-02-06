Teachman’s Take: Spotty showers before a comfortable weekend

Sunshine and light winds made today feel much better than it has this week. Temperatures were able to warm into the 40s throughout the majority of the state.

That sunshine will be replaced by clouds from the west to the east this evening ahead of a disturbance that could bring a brief shower or two to Kansas. The best chance for showers will be up north and west.

Tomorrow the better chances will be in the southwest where a rain or snow showers is possible.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s so anything that falls while the sun is out, will most likely be in the form of rain. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Skies will clear overnight on Friday and temperatures will warm for the weekend.

Another system will set up to the south and east of the viewing area late in the weekend. If this system shifts a bit to the northwest, then the southeastern corner of the state could see some rain on Sunday.

The early part of next week, stronger system comes through the state that will bring rain and snow trailing behind it. Timing is important with this system because temperatures will be above freezing during the day but in the 20s at night, allowing for the possibility of rain and snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman