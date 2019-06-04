Teachman’s Take: Spotty storms into tonight, rain chances ramp up Wednesday

It has been another warm and humid day for most of Kansas. Temperatures have warmed well into the 80s and in a few cases, the 90s!

This evening, an isolated shower or storm is possible around the Wichita area. I do see us getting through most, if not all, of this evening’s Riverfest activities dry. We’re watching the radar closely. Temps will be in the middle 80s by 7 PM and drop to the upper 70s by 10 PM.

Overnight, temps will be in the 50s and 60s. Any storms from western Kansas will track east and weaken significantly as the night goes on.

The atmosphere will become energized Wednesday afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms are likely with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. A stronger storm or two could produce brief gusty winds and small hail.

We’ll repeat this pattern Thursday and Friday.

Saturday looks mostly dry before another chance for storms enters the picture on Sunday. Highs won’t budge from the 80s until early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman