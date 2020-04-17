Teachman’s Take: Spring brings storms before winter takes over tonight

A line has been drawn on the prairie today and it is a sharp cold front! Which side of the front you are on, determines if the moisture is in the form of rain or snow.

Stronger storms have been ongoing down south this evening where there is a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms.

Stormcast is showing the possibility for a severe storm or two as the front passes through Kansas. The main hazards associated with these storms will be hail, strong winds, and brief downpours.

Overnight snow showers will sink south. Accumulation is likely to be light. What does fall will turn to ice due to overnight temperatures dropping below freezing.

There is a Freeze Warning in effect for all counties highlighted in purple through early tomorrow morning.

A few flurries are possible early Friday, but will clear out by mid-morning. A high pressure system follows this cold front and will help to keep us dry for the rest of the day.

There is a slim chance for rain and scattered storms to the southwest late on Saturday. This will track northeast into early Sunday so the weekend won’t be a total washout.

There is a widespread chance for decent rain and even the possibility for strong to severe storms next Tuesday into Wednesday as another disturbance passes through. It is a time to watch closely.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm to near normal Sunday. By Monday, highs will be back in the 70s and stay there through the majority of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman