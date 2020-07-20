Teachman’s Take: Stalled front sparks storms this evening, another disturbance on the move tonight into Tuesday

A frontal boundary has parked itself on top of the KSN Viewing Area and that is going to provide another round of showers and storms this evening into the overnight.

The complex of storms that developed last night has fizzled out but now we are tracking more moisture. New development is expected through the remainder of the evening that will be isolated in nature.

A stronger storm could produce gusty winds and small hail. These will diminish some as we lose our daytime driven instability.

We have a Marginal Risk in play across the region with a Slight Risk in parts of Northern Kansas. The yellow shaded area is where our best chance of severe storms will line up. This will be coming from development to the north and west, currently happening in Nebraska and South Dakota. This is in part due to a disturbance sinking southward with another piece of energy coming out of Colorado.

Storms will track southeast into Kansas through the overnight hours. Given the amount of moisture suspended in the air, heavy rainfall is expected and could create flash flooding. Damaging winds and hail are on the table with this activity so make sure you stay weather aware.

Looks like this stout complex of heavy rain and thunder will stick around through Tuesday morning. Damaging winds will be primary factor as these storms enter our viewing area later tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures beginning our Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s with gloomy conditions. Don’t forget the umbrella!

Leftover showers and thunderstorms are possible for our south central and southeastern communities into the early afternoon which will likely hinder our temps a bit. Highs will top out near 90° throughout the viewing area.

On Wednesday we will see another chance for storms but the rest of the workweek into the weekend looks dry and hotter. A ridge of high pressure will be building in with a heat dome looking to take over the Central High Plains. Highs will be maintained in the 90s, climbing close the 100s by the weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman