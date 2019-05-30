Teachman’s Take: Staying Dry for Now.

The sun returned today thanks to high pressure being in control. But the clouds will return closer to the weekend as our storm chances rise.

Two different areas of rain will pass through the state tonight, up in the northeastern part of the state and another in the southwestern area. The rain in the northern part of the state is expected to dissipate quickly before sunset, however southwest Kansas should expect a slight chance of rain to linger past dark.

A good amount of sunshine is expected on Friday with afternoon clouds. Highs tomorrow stay in the mid 80s.

Friday afternoon through the evening brings a chance for isolated pop-up showers or storms. These should be short-lived and move out quickly. I don’t expect this to greatly impact the kickoff for the Wichita Riverfest. You will notice an uptick in humidity, but it won’t be as oppressive as it was last year.

Going into the weekend, temps will stay warm in the mid 80s. A front comes into the state on Saturday which will bring more chances for storms that have the potential to be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Unsettled skies will last through much of next week. At times, strong to severe weather will be possible with highs in the 80s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman