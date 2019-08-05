Teachman’s Take: Steamy days ahead with chances for rain around

It has been a hot and humid day no matter how you cut it. This is going to be a similar combination in the days to come.

A huge area of high pressure is positioned to our southwest. As small disturbances tracking from the northwest to the southeast try to break it down, we will have random rain chances throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

A front is positioned to our north and will be the driving force behind shower and thunderstorm formation.

This evening, a few showers will be possible, especially up north and out west. A shower or two will drift to the southeast and could drop a bit of rain closer to Wichita as the night continues.

Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest of the next week. Highs will easily reach into the middle to upper 90s with heat index readings reaching 105. Please stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

As the front sags southward, our rain chances will rise, especially during the overnight hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning and again Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures will fall away from the 90s and rest in the 80s from Thursday through Friday. We will start to warm to the 90s again by the weekend. The humidity won’t go anywhere, which will keep the “air you can wear” in place.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman