Teachman’s Take: Storm system brings chance for wintry weather in parts of Kansas

A couple areas of low pressure are impacting the region right now, with one moving off to the northeast, and another developing toward our west.

The first one is bringing heavy rain and snow to parts of Texas and this will skirt southern Kansas tonight.

A few sprinkles or flurries are possible in the Wichita Metro. Our southwest communities are in a better line up to see all snow.

Lows overnight will be falling into the teens and 20s which will support snow as this area of low pressure tracks east, but maintains its movement to our south.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued as a result of this advancing system, meaning travel will be impacted into our Tuesday as snow develops.

Overnight, snow will develop across southwest Kansas, lasting through part of our Tuesday morning. Snowfall won’t be terribly heavy but minor accumulations are looking likely, on the order of an inch or two there.

The snow should be winding down by midday as this storm system continues to move eastward. Central and eastern neighborhoods remain overcast and dry with seasonable highs for this time of the year.

This storm system will get picked up in the jetstream and strengthen. This will also skim Kansas Tuesday night into Wednesday. Areas of southern Kansas into the eastern parts of the state stand the best shot for rain and snow.

The low will move northeast into Wednesday. Depending on how close the low gets to us, will determine how heavy our snow is and how much will fall. At this time, it doesn’t look like much for our viewing area.

Snowfall totals will be lighter the farther north you travel with the heaviest in Southern and Eastern Kansas. A trace to an inch is likely in Southcentral Kansas, including the Wichita Metro.

An inch or two can be expected southeast of the Turnpike. Moisture will continue to lift out to the east through early Wednesday with colder air crashing in behind this low.

Temperatures will be the coldest of the next week on Thursday with highs struggling to make it to freezing. A warming trend in our temps takes place by the end of the workweek. This weekend many will climb back into the 50s. Southerly flow ramps up Saturday ahead of our next front which may bring a spotty sprinkle for the first half of the weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman