Teachman’s Take: Storm system moving our way, brings changes tomorrow

After another gorgeous day for late November, some changes will be taking shape overnight and into tomorrow.

An area of low pressure is developing to the southwest and it will move toward us by Wednesday.

Overnight, clouds will thicken up and with the southerly flow, lows will remain well above average for this time of the year. Many of us will only fall into the lower 50s.

Overcast conditions are on tap Wednesday thanks to this system that moves across the state. Rain showers will develop through the afternoon and into the evening with some claps of thunder. With southerly winds, the majority of the highs will be mild once again, topping out in the 60s. Temps will be in the 50s in the northwest corner.

As colder air wraps in from the northwest, we could see some lingering moisture change over to snow showers in our far northwestern communities.

Thursday we catch a little break before another disturbance begins to move our way the evening. Highs will be much colder thanks to the northerly flow. Expect the majority of the state to only be in the 40s. Late in the day is when we see conditions turn wintry.

Moisture will move in from the west to the east with rain and snow showers developing. A changeover to all snow is expected through the overnight with some moisture lingering into our Friday.

Light accumulations of snow are looking more and more likely. Make sure you stay with the Storm Track 3 weather team for the latest. Drier conditions take back over for the weekend as high pressure builds back in. This leads to an abundance of sunshine with temps rebounding into the 50s and 60s. Another system looms by Tuesday, which could also bring rain and snow back to the Sunflower State.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman