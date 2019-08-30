Teachman’s Take: Storms into the night, unsettled through part of the holiday weekend

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Northwest Kansas until 10 tonight.

We will see isolated thunderstorms develop here first this evening.

In the overnight, our focus will shift to the northeast.

All forms of severe weather are possible tonight. This includes strong winds, large hail and a tornado. The main risk will be centralized in the area highlighted in orange and expand farther southeast.

Your morning commute tomorrow may be wet. Storms will reform behind the initial line during the morning hours.

The low pressure system will linger in Kansas tomorrow. This will bring an additional chance for pop up showers for most of the state.

Another round of storms will move through the state Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

The cold front will move out of Kansas on Saturday and leave us dry for the rest of the weekend.

If you are looking forward to outdoor weekend plans, you may want to wait until Saturday afternoon. Sunday and Monday will be dry and slowly warm up. We will see 90s again on Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman