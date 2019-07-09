Teachman’s Take: Storms into the overnight, drier days ahead this week

A few showers and thunderstorms have developed in the heat of the day. They have had a slow track to them, producing heavy rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder.

A Severe Storm Watch is now in effect for NW KS and most of our counties in SW Nebraska. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will also accompany the stronger storms and could lead to flash flooding.

While I expect a good portion of the activity in central Kansas to weaken by sunset, our attention will be to western Kansas where another wave of storms will track east across the state into the overnight. A storm or two could be on the stronger side.

Today we have already seen a few inches of rain in the stronger storms. This is proof of how charged the atmosphere is when it comes to moisture. And the slow moving nature of these storms is also helping to produce a lot of rainfall in a small area over a short period of time.

The storms that move into the northwestern part of our viewing area will keep cruising east and affect mainly northern Kansas. There could be a southern extension that brings a rumble or two closer to the Wichita area between 4 and 6 AM Tuesday.

Overnight, temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the middle 70s, with the warmest spots closer to Wichita.

By Tuesday afternoon, there is an isolated chance for a shower or a thunderstorm east of I-135. Most locations will be dry.

We will all return to the 90s on Tuesday as southerly winds stick with us.

A front will approach on Wednesday and bring a few thunderstorms into eastern Kansas. This may temporarily drop our temperatures Thursday but we’ll head back up just in time for the weekend. It looks like after Wednesday’s chance for storms we’ll have to wait until early next week before folks in western Kansas see another raindrop.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman