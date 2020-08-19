Teachman’s Take: Storms out west, then warming up and drying some for the weekend

We are sandwiched between two high pressure systems, one to the northeast and one to our west. This will allow several weak disturbances to pass between these features and give us a chance to partake in a few showers through the rest of the day.

This evening a disturbance will help spark isolated showers and thunderstorms out west. This wave will slide to the south into the early overnight.

A Marginal Risk hugs the Kansas/Colorado state line and points west. The primary concerns will be brief hail and gusty winds if a storm can become severe.

Low temperatures heading into Thursday morning will be sitting pretty in the 60s under some clouds. We can’t rule out a stray shower in the Wichita Metro but the chance is really low.

Highs during the afternoon will climb into the 80s and 90s with more warmth closer to the Kansas-Colorado State-line. More heat will also contribute to greater instability out that way.

Another disturbance will help bring the best shot for showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening into early Friday morning in western Kansas.

A couple of storms could become strong to briefly severe with gusty winds and small hail. A Marginal risk is in place across our far western neighborhoods.

Over the weekend, central and eastern Kansas may see some rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, leaving western Kansas dry. Anything that does develop through the weekend does not look to be widely severe but we will monitor the potential for stronger storms.

As for our temperatures, we will hover in the middle to upper 80s near 90 through the rest of the workweek. We will be slightly hotter by a few degrees for the weekend. Most of our region will be sweating it out in 90s with some 80s to the northeast. Western Kansas could see isolated triple digits during our peak heating hours, especially to the southwest.

Significant chances for rain are not likely as a drier setup is favored for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. The gate to more active weather may not open until the end of August. We look hot in the 90s next week. While the humidity has been low the last few days, we will see an uptick in stickiness over the weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman