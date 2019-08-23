Teachman’s Take: Storms overnight and again Saturday night

We’ve been keeping an eye on persistent showers and thunderstorms that are working into central Kansas. Gusty winds to 40 MPH and small hail are possible with heavy rainfall. Frequent lightning is also likely. This will track to the east/southeast through this evening and we may see some of this rain closer to Wichita.

We also have a Severe T-Storm Watch in effect for our western counties closer to Colorado. The storms that fire there will be stronger and capable of damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the early stages of development. This will eventually evolve into a complex of heavy rain and thunder that will track eastward through the state.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for northwest and a portion of central Kansas into tomorrow morning. Heavy rainfall could result in flooding. Be weather aware and avoid any flooded areas.

Storms will eventually evolve into clusters of heavy rain and thunder overnight with leftover showers early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s heading into Saturday morning.

There will be more clouds than sunshine for central Kansas with more sunshine to the west. This will prime the atmosphere for another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Large hail and damaging winds are concerns along with heavy rainfall.

Highs will be milder up north in the 70s and lower 80s. Warmer to the south with the far southwest corner reaching the lower 90s.

We will get a break from the unsettled weather late in the weekend and into early next week. There are a few storm chances sprinkled in next week with temperatures feeling comfortable in the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman