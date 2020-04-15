Teachman’s Take: Storms, Snow and a brief cool down before a springy weekend return

A mix of sunshine and clouds along with milder temperatures have made it a comfortable day. This is the calm before the active weather begins overnight.

Rain showers and flurries are possible in far northern Kansas tonight. As a system sinks south, more moisture will feed into it. Rain to snow showers will continue through Thursday farther north.

Most locations will only see a trace to a half inch of snow through Friday morning with locally higher amounts to an inch. The farther south you live, the more likely you are to receive rain rather than snow.

Thursday afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of the front. These storms should stay below severe thresholds. The atmosphere is unstable enough to support a clap of thunder or two along with small hail.

Widespread rain and snow showers will linger through early Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, it will be dry.

Temperatures will warm on Saturday. This warming trend continues through the rest of the weekend when afternoon highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Scattered showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Monday will be dry and warm, but the active pattern picks back up when rain is expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman