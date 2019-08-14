Teachman’s Take: Storms west this evening, not as hot Wednesday

A Tornado Watch is in effect for our northwestern communities until 8 PM. We have had a few tornado warnings for strong rotation this afternoon, but no confirmed tornadoes at this time. We will keep an eye on the threat. In addition to the chance for a tornado, damaging winds and large hail are also possible. The storms are clustering together to form a complex of heavy rain and thunder which is why a new Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued farther downstream until 2 AM Wednesday.

We have had a report of a tornado on the Colorado side along with numerous hail and damaging wind reports. As the evening goes on, this will evolve into a damaging wind threat with heavy rainfall. While the majority of this should stay in western Kansas, a few storms could sneak closer to Wichita, but stay west of I-135.

Temperatures aren’t as hot as they were yesterday, but with the humidity staying elevated, it has felt steamy with many readings in the 90s. It will be cooler in places affected by rain this evening.

These storms will continue to move through the viewing area and weaken.

Another chance for storms arrives tomorrow afternoon as another upper-level piece of energy moves along a stalled front out west. A few of these could also turn strong to severe with gusty winds and large hail being the primary concerns. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. These will continue to move SE through Wednesday evening into the overnight, impacting some of the same locations that got hit tonight.

A few of these could linger into Thursday morning but more storms look to fire up in the overnight hours of Thursday. This unsettled trend will hold into the early parts of the weekend before we dry out as we head into the start of next week.

Temperatures will remain seasonable throughout the next 7-days with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s for many of us.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman