Teachman’s Take: Stormy evening, heavy rain likely

Another muggy day has brought lots of rain over Wichita and directly south into Oklahoma. The stationary front that has been sticking around for several days will be moving out of Kansas early Friday morning and bring some drier weather for Friday. But until then, there will be pop up showers and thunderstorms tonight that are not expected to be severe. They are dropping heavy amounts of rainfall and are moving from the east to the west.

Thunderstorm chances will definitely linger around through the overnight, but no need to cancel any plans, just keep an umbrella around for any evening plans such as Riverfest.

A Flood Watch is still in effect until 7 AM Friday.

While a pop-up shower is possible southeast of the Turnpike on Friday, it’s looking like a pretty good and warmer day! Storms approach western Kansas toward evening.

Saturday brings warm weather but a cold front will come through Saturday night and dropping temperatures for Sunday. There is also another chance for storms that will move from the west to the east Saturday evening into the early morning hours of Sunday.

The early part of next week brings dry summer weather.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman