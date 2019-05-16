Teachman’s Take: Stormy stretch begins Friday and into next week

It’s been a gusty and unseasonably warm day. Temperatures soared into the 80s and in a few cases, the 90s this afternoon.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms have once again targeted western Kansas. Much of this activity should die out shortly after sunset. Before that time, a storm or two could briefly produce gusty winds and hail. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are possible.

Overnight, we’ll be mild in the 60s. And while the winds will back off a touch, they will remain breezy.

Our focus tomorrow will be on a powerful storm system that’s tracking our way. It will bring waves of severe storms Friday evening and Saturday afternoon/evening. With more by Monday and Tuesday.

Areas of western Kansas will experience the brunt of this system first. Anytime after 3 or 4 PM Friday, isolated storms will develop.

There will be a sizable cap or lid on the atmosphere. As the low pressure system gets closer, I think we will be able to overcome this cap and see numerous strong to severe thunderstorms. All forms of severe weather from damaging winds to large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. Please be weather aware!

These activity will track into northcentral Kansas overnight before the next round loads for Saturday.

We know where the storms will fire on Saturday – over central and eastern Kansas. The timing will be nailed down over the next day as new data becomes available. Storms could develop as early as the lunch hour. Once again, all forms of severe weather are possible with a heavy concentration on damaging, straight-line winds.

Leftover showers are expected mostly in northcentral Kansas early on Sunday. Then, the atmosphere will recharge for heavy rainfall and a few stronger storms Monday into Tuesday. New rainfall amounts between 2″ and 4″ look likely with locally higher amounts.

Be sure to stay connected with the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team on-air and online for the latest severe updates.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman