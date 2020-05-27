Teachman’s Take: Stray shower or storm possible through tonight, scattered storms expected Thursday

An area of low pressure has slowly wobbled its way to the north which has kept the clouds and the chance for showers or a storm with us.

As this system continues to spin to our southeast, it will keep the potential for moisture in the forecast through Thursday.

Through this evening, the best bet for isolated activity will be in our far southeastern communities like Elk and Chautauqua County.

A stray shower or storm will be possible through the overnight with lows falling back into the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow the chance for moisture rises as a cold front approaches from the west. Kansas will be in the line-up of these two features, which will keep us unsettled.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for our central and eastern neighborhoods with an isolated storm possible out west.

Highs will be a little warmer to the southwest with the help of more sunshine and milder in the east because of the clouds.

By Thursday evening, the cold front will push that area of low pressure off to the east and high pressure will building into the region.

A trailing disturbance could bring a bit of moisture to Western Kansas tomorrow night but high pressure should win this battle. A lot of the activity will diminish by the end of the workweek.

A gorgeous Friday is on the table with highs in the 70s and 80s. High pressure will dominate the Plains through our final weekend of May with temps warming into the mid and upper 80s by Sunday. There is a weak impulse that could spark up a shower or two Saturday but chances are low. The heat dome really takes hold by the start of June with highs surging into the 80s and 90s under sunshiny skies.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman