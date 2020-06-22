Teachman’s Take: Stray storms this evening, one or two strong possible

In the wake of yesterday’s system we are much quieter today as northerly winds have taken over.

Temperatures are a little milder in some spots as a result and the air is starting to dry out. Another disturbance is diving southeastward this evening and this will help spark more thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for some of our far Southwestern Kansas communities as well as the Oklahoma Panhandle through 11 PM. Stray showers and storms will continue to move southeastward through early evening.

Hail and gusty winds are the primary hazards with any of those thunderstorms.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the Wichita Metro through the evening as well, but most of us will stay dry in Central Kansas.

Through the overnight, a lingering sprinkle or shower is possible but anything that does develop won’t last long. Overnight lows will be seasonable for late June, in the 50s and 60s.

We have a chance for more showers and storms Tuesday as another impulse moves through the Sunflower State.

Your best bet for seeing one of these will be in Western Kansas. A couple of these could track through our central neighborhoods late in the day and into the overnight. Activity will be isolated. A couple storms could be on the strong side and produce gusty winds and hail to the southwest.

Highs will be warm and actually below average for this time of year. We can expect temps in the 80s throughout much of the viewing area Tuesday afternoon.

Our winds then switch from the southerly direction by mid-week which will pump our highs back into the 90s. By Wednesday, our moisture chances increase a touch more. A disturbance moves our way which will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A Marginal Risk is in place throughout the heart of Kansas for a storm or two capable of stronger winds and hail.

The warmth holds into Thursday and Friday ahead of our next front. This system will move in through Friday possibly bringing an isolated storm or two for the first half of the weekend. It will briefly bring a drop Saturday before temperatures rebound Sunday into the start of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman