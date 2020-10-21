Teachman’s Take: Strong cold front moves in Thursday, big changes on the horizon

Drizzle is still possible as a warm front treks north through the remainder of the evening. It is all thanks to this boundary why some of us have warmed into the 80s while others have been stuck in the 40s and 50s.

Clouds have also played a big role in the temperature contrast along with the fog. We are also under the microscope for more fog into tonight and some could be thick.

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect through early Thursday. Temps should stay steady if not continue to rise through the overnight for areas near and south of the warm front. There will be a wide range of temperatures overnight.

Northwest Kansas may never get to experience much of the warmth because by tomorrow this warm front will change direction and turn into a cold front. Temperatures will range from the 60s to the 80s in advance of the front.

Thursday afternoon, showers will develop around our northcentral counties. As the evening draws closer, scattered showers and thunderstorms will blossom from central into eastern Kansas.

At this time, a Marginal Risk is positioned east of Wichita, including our far eastern communities in the KSN the viewing area.

Hail and gusty winds are a possibility. This makes sense with the dynamics of the front and the instability ahead of it.

The window for stronger storms will be late Thursday night to just before dawn Friday. By Friday morning this front will have shifted out of our viewing area. As this boundary tears through the region, winds will be on the increase. Winds will be sustained between 20 and 40 MPH. Gusts could hit 50. A Wind Advisory is posted because of the blustery conditions.

Blowing dust is also a concern given how dry it is. Temps will also turn sharply colder. Friday morning to the west we will be in the 20s. Freeze Watches have been posted for the coldest spots where vegetation will take a hit.

During the afternoon there will only be a slight warm up to the 30s and 40s. Clouds will also start to clear. The weekend will begin with more sunshine than clouds but they will quickly build back in as our next system gears up. Highs for the majority Saturday afternoon will be in the 40s and 50s.

By Saturday night, clouds will be thick ahead of a developing storm system that will bring a wintry change to our region. Temperatures will be falling on Sunday and rain/snow is expected to develop. Better snow bets align to the north and west through Monday.

Wichita may also see a few snowflakes as this system departs. The system could linger to our south through Tuesday. Temperatures next Monday morning will be in the teens and 20s. It will get even colder Tuesday morning with widespread lows in the single digits. Our growing season looks like it will end! We will gradually warm the remainder of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman