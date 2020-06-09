Teachman’s Take: Strong storms possible this evening, gusty winds continue into overnight

A potent area of low pressure is tracking through the state and this is accompanied by a cold front, which is bringing BIG changes to the Sunflower State.

Not only will we get some relief from the heat but it is going to bring a chance for severe storms and keep the intense winds flowing.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the state, including Mitchell County within the KSN Viewing Area. It is set to expire at 10 PM. These storms will develop around the low and near the triple point which is where the low pressure system, warm front and cold front all meet up in one place.

This is the spot where the greatest lift lies to help fire storms. Any activity that is severe will likely be out of the viewing area early this evening.

Hail and gusty winds are also possible in the stronger cells.

Overnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms that are ongoing out west will track eastward into the Wichita Metro but these are not expected to be strong.

Our focus through Wednesday morning is the brutal wind. The direction is pumping coming in from the northwest on the backside of this system. Peak wind gusts today have topped 70 mph in some locations! When you start talking about 74 MPH winds, you are talking hurricane-force strength!

High Wind Warnings have been posted throughout the majority of the state for gusts between 50 and 60 MPH. Winds, at times, could continue to gust over 70 MPH through the overnight!

Winds will linger into Wednesday morning with gusts near 40 MPH. They will start to relax from the west to the east during the afternoon.

High pressure will build in behind the front which will help bring more sunshine tomorrow. Northerly to northwesterly flow will prevail keeping temps more seasonable. It will feel a lot more comfortable as drier air works into the region.

We will start the day a bit below average for this time of the year with several locations out west in the 40s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s for much of Central Kansas. By the afternoon, highs will climb into the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We could see a stay shower or thunderstorm Friday as this ridge continues to build into the Central High Plains. A disturbance to our west could be enough to spark up a shower or storm Friday. This slim chance holds out west through the weekend. The heat becomes the big story yet again with temps surging back up into the mid and upper 90s as we progress into the third week of June.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman