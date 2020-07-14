Teachman’s Take: Strong to severe storms possible once again

A line is dividing us on the Central High Plains today. A cold front is working through the state, an area of low pressure is ongoing to our south, and another disturbance is moving out of Colorado.

These will all play a role in our storm chances this evening. Southwestern Kansas looks to receive the brunt of the activity as you will be closer to the stronger piece of energy tracking eastward out of Colorado.

As temps cool, we will see more storms blossom closer to the front and track northeast. A few of these storms could become strong to severe with hail and gusty winds being the primary hazards.

A Slight Risk has been placed for our southwestern neighborhoods into parts of Central Kansas.

Heavy rain, thunder, and gusty winds will be the main concerns overnight into early Wednesday. Because of the rain that fell yesterday and the expected new development tonight, Flash Flood Watches have been posted for the heart of Kansas.

Lows will be cooler to the northwest tonight with muggier conditions to the southeast. Lows will range from the 50s to the 70s.

Moisture could linger into early Wednesday, mainly in North Central and Northeastern Kansas, but we will dry out through the day.

Highs tomorrow will be a little milder and winds turn back around from the northeast. Temps will rise into the 80s and 90s across the area.

The potential for storms is on the table late Wednesday evening as the cold front sags just to our south combined with another disturbance working through the area.

A storm or two could turn severe. We have a Marginal Risk in place throughout much of the region.

Activity could linger into Thursday morning with a few showers around. With the daytime heating and instability, isolated storms may fire in the afternoon.

Western Kansas could see a rogue stronger storm and this is why a Marginal Risk is along the Kansas-Colorado State-line.

The weekend is looking hot with temps in the 90s and triple digits. We may have a few storms around during the overnights this weekend. The heat will persist as high pressure holds strong into the start of next week with a good amount of sunshine.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman