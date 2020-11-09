Teachman’s Take: Strong winds to usher in cooler changes, storms early this week

Highs winds have been a huge concern today. We had a 58 MPH wind gust at Russell Airport. Cawker City in Mitchell County had a peak wind gust of 64 MPH!

Our wind advisories and fire weather warnings are set to expire this evening. Winds will slacken slightly after sunset. Relative humidity levels will increase around the same time helping to keep our fire threat at bay.

These strong winds are a sign of the changing times as a cold front is set to move through over the next day. This front could spark a shower or an isolated storm out west later this evening and through the overnight.

The front will slowly slide across Kansas on Monday. Late in the afternoon, showers will develop in our northcentral communities first. Activity will unzip along the front to the southwest.

We have a Marginal Risk that a storm or two could briefly reach severe thresholds for hail and damaging winds.

These storms will approach locations just west/northwest of the Wichita Metro Monday evening between 7 PM and midnight. Showers and thunderstorms will quickly advance to the east as drier air works in.

At this time, colder temperatures will embark to the northwest. While a brief wintry mix is possible in our northcentral communities, light snow will form to the northwest.

Wichita will not see any of this snow because drier air arrives before the colder temps take root. Much of this activity will wane by sunrise Tuesday.

Anywhere from a trace to 1″ of snow is possible through Tuesday morning. Locally higher amounts up to 2″ cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures today were unseasonably warm.

As clouds increase overnight, temps will not fall much.

We will be a state divided on Monday with locations ahead of the cold front in the 60s and 70s and a sharp cutoff behind it.

Once we are on the colder side of this front, we will be in the 40s and 50s the remainder of the work week. High temperatures warm by week’s end to the upper 50s and lower 60s. There is another chance for showers Friday into Saturday. We will be warm enough to support all of this as rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman