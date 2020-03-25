Teachman’s Take: Strong winds usher in changes for the rest of the week

1  of  101
It was a great day to get outside for a walk and enjoy the warm weather. Temperatures climbed to the 70s and even 80s for some.

A cold front is on the move and will sink to the south and stall in the coming days. Temperatures Thursday look similar to today in southern Kansas, but cooler to the north for areas behind the boundary.

By Thursday evening, a few sprinkles and light showers will develop.

There will be an increase in showers and storms overnight into early Friday morning.

There is a Marginal risk for south central and eastern Kansas into Missouri. The biggest hazards include hail and gusty winds in a storm or two.

Most of your Friday will be dry with clouds and some sun. A more potent system arrives Friday night into Saturday.

On the warmer side of the system, severe storms are possible Friday evening and overnight.

A Slight Risk is up for south central into southeastern Kansas down into northeastern Oklahoma. Large hail, strong winds, and lightning are possible. The chance of a tornado cannot be ruled out, but remains low.

On the northern side of this system, colder air will wrap around the low and create the chance for rain that could mix with sleet and snow. Some accumulation is possible for our northwestern counties in Kansas and Nebraska.

This wintry mix will continue through the early morning on Saturday and lift northeast into Nebraska and Iowa by afternoon. Temperatures will take a dip after the rain moves through, but we will still remain about average. We will be dry on Sunday with temperatures in the 60s. We don’t stay dry for too long as the next system is in line by Monday, bringing more rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

