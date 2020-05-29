Teachman’s Take: Summer arrives this weekend as the heat builds

Our weather today has been comfortable, bright and beautiful! High pressure to our west is taking over. This system will track east and help temperatures warm throughout the weekend.

This will also help overnight lows to stay mild. Tonight’s lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

We will be even warmer tomorrow. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s and 90s. The winds will increase slightly.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible tomorrow as a weak wave tracks through. Most of this rain will be brief and non-severe.

The rest of the weekend will be quiet and warm with temperatures rising through next week. We will stay dry until Thursday as a front approaches the region. This is also when we stand a shot for more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman