Teachman’s Take: Summer doesn’t want to budge…yet!

High pressure has been in control! It’s sliding to the east and our winds are now coming from the southeast. This has allowed our temps to warm into the 80s across the state this afternoon. We even squeezed out the 90s in the southwest corner.

There is a slim chance for a shower or two to pop up in southwest Kansas early tonight as clouds begin to march in our direction.

Winds will be light after sunset. As clouds increase overnight, temps will bottom out in the 50s and 60s. It should be a comfortable night for sleeping.

Clouds will thicken on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front that will approach northwest Kansas first. The majority of us will be ahead of the front, which means a summer-like day with highs in the 80s to the lower 90s. Winds will be stronger around 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Evening thunderstorms are possible in central Kansas and a few could be severe.

There is a Marginal Risk for select counties in central Kansas. One or two storms in this dark green area could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Expect limited rain chances Wednesday into Thursday.

Saturday our temperatures for highs will drop the 70s with the heat building back by the end of the weekend and into next week. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures will soar to nearly 90° early next week, a sign that summer isn’t finished with us…yet.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman