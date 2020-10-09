Teachman’s Take: Summer ends the week before fall’s return

Our air quality is moderate for the majority of the state so we will keep those hazy skies around this evening. Definitely not the best for anybody suffering from respiratory conditions.

I do see some improvements as moisture in the form of clouds from Hurricane Delta streams in our direction, helping to cleanse the atmosphere by the weekend.

Summertime is alive and well! We had a high fire threat out west today. The relative humidity will drop again Friday afternoon with increasing winds and warm temperatures – all ingredients that heighten our fire risk. My suspicion is that many of these counties below will be placed under another Fire Weather Warning tomorrow.

Temperatures this week favor fall during the overnights and summer during the daytime. Friday will repeat this cycle.

Hurricane Delta is loving the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The 4 PM update has winds at 115 MPH and further strengthening is likely. It is now a major Category 3 hurricane.

Louisiana continues to be the prime target for landfall Friday.

We will not see any rain from Hurricane Delta as the storm tracks to the northeast. Rather we will be waiting for the arrival of a strong cold front early next week that will usher in more fall-like conditions. This will be the first of two cold fronts next week.

The one by Monday will be the milder of the two. Rain chances are better in northern Kansas compared to our southern communities Monday. Nebraska will more than likely have more in their rain gauges than we have within our viewing area. It’s sad how we will be robbed from this moisture.

Temps will drop to the 60s and 70s for highs early next week. As the workweek goes on, a few 80s will return. The stronger cold front of the two moves in next Wednesday night into Thursday. I could see frost making headlines, especially for our northern communities to round out next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman