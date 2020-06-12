Teachman’s Take: Summer Sizzles This Weekend, No Heat Break For Days

It was another dry and hot afternoon. Showers and storms out west are firing and feeding off the heat of the day. These showers will dissipate shortly after sundown when the surface begins to cool.

Overnight lows will drop to the 60s, so it will be a comfortable start to your Saturday.

If you are participating in the Heart Walk Saturday morning, it will be a great one for it. We are starting out pleasant but temperatures will get warmer by mid-morning. Don’t forget the sunscreen!

High pressure is locking in our toasty temperatures for the long haul. We will be mostly dry and warm again over the weekend. Highs are up to the 90s. Select spots could also touch the triple digits.

More showers are likely along the Kansas/Colorado state line during the evenings this weekend and Monday.

The weather pattern stays stable through the start of the work week. Not much will change until the end of the workweek when a cold front approaches the area. This will divide cooler air to the north and steamy conditions to the south. It will also be the focus for storm development late next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman