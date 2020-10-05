Teachman’s Take: Summer stretch of temps this week, staying dry

High fire danger will be making headlines this week as temperatures stay warm, and winds remain elevated with no sign of any rainfall until early next week.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the northwest corner of our viewing area through evening. I suspect we will see more fire weather warnings issued, especially out that way, throughout this week and over the weekend. Winds today gusted between 20 and 40 MPH for many locations.

A wind shift happens tonight. It will briefly switch our winds from the south to the north. No rainfall is expected.

Our winds will return quickly from the south on Tuesday giving us a boost to the 80s for highs. There will be a few 90s out west.

Another wind shift happens by Thursday. It will drop our temps a few degrees, but it won’t be a significant change.

A potent cold front comes in Sunday night into the start of next week. How quickly this moves through will be key because we stand to get a dose of showers and storms out of this.

Details will need to be worked out as we get closer for the timing and intensity. Models this far out like to blow up precip, and once we get closer, amounts get lowered. I am hopeful given the intensity of this system.

Temps will also drop and feel more seasonable in the 60s and 70s for highs next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Another tropical storm has formed and will be working through the warm waters of the Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Winds are increasing and this storm is teetering on becoming a hurricane. It is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf later this week. This is a storm to watch as weather models are hinting at a Category 2 or 3 storm within the next day or so.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman