Teachman’s Take: Sunday’s critical fire risk, fall returns for the workweek

Foggy conditions this morning mixed out to sunshiny skies this afternoon. While it cost us a few degrees in the temperature department, it was a rather beautiful day!

Overnight, more patchy fog is possible. Lows will drift back to the 40s, 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday we have a critical fire danger out west. Fire Weather Warnings are already in place for Sunday afternoon around the lunch hour into the evening.

Winds will increase in advance of our next cold front.

Temps will rise and we have plenty of dry vegetation in place. The relative humidity will drop between 10 and 15% during the afternoon out that way. These are all ingredients that can cause a fire to get out of control.

Temps will warm to the 80s with some 90s out west.

A cold front sparks a few showers to the northwest Sunday evening. The moisture will track from the west to the east with not much branching into the southern half of the state.

A storm could ramp up for our northcentral zone as the cold front pushes through. You will know when it arrives because there will be an uptick in strong winds, sustained at 20 to 40 MPH. Gusts could approach 50 MPH! A sprinkle “may” reach the Wichita area Sunday night.

Monday, any hints of rain are long gone. Temps will drop and be in the 70s during the afternoon. A really nice and comfy way to start the work week. We will get a mid-week bounce with warming temps to the 80s Wednesday. Another cold front comes in by Thursday. This gives us highs in the 60s the remainder of the work week. Moisture is lacking and the better chances for rain will be in Nebraska and points north.

In looking at the long range models…we have another stronger push of cold air coming in a week from Sunday. This will be the coldest air so far this season. IF models come to fruition, we could see some rain. But, a few snowflakes MAY mix in to the north. We will see how trends evolve over the next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman