Teachman’s Take: Sunshine returns this weekend ahead of another blast of cold air

After a wintry start with widespread freezing rain, warmer temperatures shifted north into our region. Temperatures throughout Kansas warmed above freezing.

This evening, as the system prepares to depart, areas of drizzle with a few remaining rain and snow showers will sweep through. Any additional accumulation, whether it be rain or snow, will be light and favored near I-70. Furnas County, Nebraska, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 AM Saturday.

Visibility is also low. Keep an eye on roadways as we get deeper into the overnight for refreezing. Some slick spots are expected before we completely dry out this weekend.

Winds have kicked up, wrapping around this potent winter storm. Winds will be sustained from 15 to 30 MPH overnight. Wind gusts could reach 40 MPH before weakening Saturday.

Overnight lows will tank to the twenties with a few 30s thrown in. Wind chills will be mostly in the teens.

The weekend will be dry and near average for afternoon high temperatures. We will reach the low to middle 40s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies.

Dry weather will stick around for the rest of the weekend but temperatures will take a dip on Monday. This will be the coldest daytime highs this week before gradually warming ahead of our next storm system.

Unsettled skies will return late Tuesday through Friday in the form of rain and snow. Temperatures will be greatly important through this next weather event. Some freezing rain cannot be ruled out, depending on how temperatures set up aloft. Be sure to check back with the Storm Track 3 weather team over the weekend and into next week for further updates.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman