Teachman’s Take: Sunshiny warmth takes the work week, unsettled over the weekend

Take a few moments this week and get outside! What you see, is what you are going to get! Most of the work week will offer up sunshiny skies. Highs will be unseasonable for this time of year. Mid-week, we anticipate more 70s with isolated 80s to the west!

Overnight lows will be chilly under a starry sky.

Winds are going to increase beginning Tuesday. Some of the windiest days will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Relative humidity levels will drop out in western Kansas. I see them dipping into the teens Tuesday which could be problematic for a few counties when it comes to a higher fire threat.

By Wednesday, the strongest of the winds may be just to the east (where humidity levels are higher), potentially keeping the driest spots out of fire weather warning criteria. This is something we will need to monitor throughout the week.

Next available opportunity for rain will be this weekend.

Showers will flirt with the Kansas/Nebraska state line Saturday morning. As the day progresses, this cold front will sag to the south and bring rain to the entire state.

There will be a wide area of 0.10″ – 0.25″. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rainfall amounts will take place in southcentral and southeastern Kansas where 1″ to 1.5″ is possible. This is subject to change depending on the track of this system.

If the colder air can arrive in enough time, then a change to snow is possible for areas farther northwest. Models continue to hint at another system just before Thanksgiving that could bring more rain to the region.

We will cool as the front comes through over the weekend to more seasonable norms in the 40s and 50s early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman