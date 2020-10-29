Teachman’s Take: Taking a warmer turn as we dry out

Feast or famine…you can tell where the rain fell over the last 24 hours…

This will help our dry conditions in the southern half of the state. The latest drought monitor was released this morning, but it only considers Monday’s round of active weather. We will have to wait until next week to see how much of the dry conditions to the south/southeast have been erased. Western Kansas is still the driest.

The rain quickly raced off to the east today and skies have cleared.

Winds are gusty and will weaken by sunset. Tonight’s low temperatures won’t be too terrible.

We are setting up for a sunshiny stretch over the next week. Temperatures are rebounding!

We will warm to the 50s and 60s Friday. It will be a gorgeous fall day!

Halloween will be warmer, but with more wind. Gusts to 40 MPH are possible ahead of our next cold front. Saturday night before bed, don’t forget to turn your clocks back by one hour. It is also a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Our front this weekend works through dry, but resets our afternoon high temperatures Sunday mainly to the 50s. We will have more 70s in store next week before another push of cooler air. Election Day can’t be beat when it comes to the weather – quiet, sunny and warm. Next Thursday there could also be a few 80s in the mix especially out west.

A strong cold front comes in around Sunday, November 8. Highs will fall back to the 20s and 30s. Some moisture is possible and depending on the track, timing and intensity, could be rain and/or snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman