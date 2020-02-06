Teachman’s Take: Taking the milder route through the weekend

Over the last 24 to 48 hours, a storm system has been tracking around our region. It brought flurries and light snow to Kansas. Accumulations were minor for us, but more significant to the south where winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are still in effect tonight. The warmer side of this is bringing severe storms to Mississippi and Alabama where a tornado watch is in effect.

This system is leaving and skies are beginning to clear slowly from the west to the east.

Even if you didn’t see snow, you got the cold air that didn’t warm above the 20s and 30s this afternoon. Temperatures will be bitter overnight. Keep the heavy coat, gloves and hat out because we will awaken tomorrow morning in the 10s and teens.

Temperatures begin to rise Thursday. We will warm to the mid-40s.

A fast-moving system will track through the state late on Thursday. The winds may shift, but this won’t impact temperatures too much over the next few days. A brief snow or rain shower is possible behind the boundary Thursday into Friday.

Expect nicer weather this weekend. Temperatures will be above average with more sunshine. Rain chances will increase next Tuesday.

The majority of the system early next week looks to fall in the form of rain. One aspect that will need to be worked out is how quickly the colder air can arrive. It may wait until after the bulk of the moisture moves east.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman