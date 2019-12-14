Teachman’s Take: Temperatures dip with snow possible later this weekend

Today has been the nicest day of the week! Temperatures climbed into the 50s and the 60s in several spots. A strong cold front is on the way and it will pave the path for a much cooler weekend.

Skies will also become more active as the weekend marches along. Snow and a wintry mix will develop Saturday night and ramp up during the day on Sunday.

Snow will be confined to northern Kansas along with a portion of the southwest corner. Wichita and southcentral Kansas will have to battle a light wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before changing to snow.

The heaviest snow looks to be in northern Kansas with less to the south. Where there is ice, it will cut down on snow accumulations. The ice expected won’t be enough to cause power outages. However, roads could be slick and will need to be monitored closely Sunday into Monday.

Areas of northern Kansas could see anywhere from 2” to 4” of snow. Less to the south with a trace to 2” in southern Kansas. Even less for areas closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, including Wichita.

Before this arrives later in the weekend, colder air will track in our direction with a strong cold front heading into Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s. We have had a few sprinkles and light rain showers show up on Storm Tracker 3 Radar. These won’t amount to much before dwindling early tonight.

Highs on Saturday will be colder, but near average for this time of year.

Once this winter system wraps up early on Monday, we will be dry until Friday when a chance for showers returns.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman