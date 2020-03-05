Teachman’s Take: Temperatures rise for the weekend

Sunshine has been persistent for areas of northwest Kansas. Those of you under a veil of cloud cover have seen slightly cooler temperatures. Overall, another mild day with above average temperatures.

A cold front will track through the state overnight and turn the winds out of the north.

This will only have a minor impact on temperatures. Tomorrow we will still be above average, in the 50s and 60s.

A high pressure system will take control on Friday, keeping the sunshine around for the first half of the weekend.

This weekend will turn out to be comfortable and warm. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s with more clouds as the next system approaches.

A front will come through Sunday into Monday and increase our chances for rain. As the system wraps around, a few snowflakes may mix in for northern Kansas.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman