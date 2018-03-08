Teachman’s Take: Temps on the Rise, Fire Threat Still High

While the winds were weaker today, our fire threat remains high.

We have seen a few grass fires throughout the state. I’m not expecting this pattern to change anytime soon. Overnight, the winds will calm down and with clear skies temps will bottom out in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow, temps will start to rise into the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will also increase just a hair, which isn’t good news because it will only add fuel to our ongoing fire concerns.

This weekend, there is a slight chance for some showers. Some of the latest information into the Storm Tracker 3 weather center keeps the majority of the moisture to our south across Oklahoma and Arkansas.

If you live southeast of the Turnpike, you have a brief window this Saturday for a shower or two. Don’t get too excited or your hopes up because this rain opportunity isn’t a drought buster for us by any means.

Join me tonight on KSN News as I track this rain for the weekend and how it will impact temperatures heading into next week. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman