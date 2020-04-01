Teachman’s Take: Temps surge ahead of a powerful cold front

It sure has been a windy day across the Sunflower State! At times, winds have gusted over 40 MPH.

The southerly flow has worked in our favor to warm us into the 60s, 70 and 80s.

The winds combined with this surge of warmth are a sign of changes heading into the Central High Plains. Clouds continue to thicken up this evening and through the overnight as our next disturbance marches closer.

A sprinkle or a brief passing shower is possible after midnight in central and eastern Kansas. The northwest corner could also see a light, cold rain.

Overnight lows will dip into the 30s behind the front with 40s and 50s ahead of it.

An area of low pressure and associated cold front will bring a chance for more showers and storms Thursday evening. There will be enough energy to work with to produce a stronger storm or two from 4 to 9 PM for our central communities.

The best chance for this activity will be in the Marginal Risk, highlighted in the darker shade of green. Large hail and damaging winds will be primary concerns.

Highs tomorrow will be similar to today in the 60s and 70s for areas ahead of the cold front. Temps will be much colder in our northwestern neighborhoods, behind the boundary.

As the colder air keeps working in our direction, any lingering moisture could mix with some snow and sleet, especially to the north/northwest of Wichita. A lingering wintry mix/rain is likely early Friday as this system pulls away.

Friday will be much colder with highs struggling to make it out of the 40s. Lows will tumble back into the 20s and 30s making for a bitter start to the weekend. A frost or light freeze is possible throughout much of the state at this time.

Saturday will be our recovery day as temperatures turn slightly milder. Warmer air does move back in by Sunday ahead of another storm system which is expected to bring more rain. Once this clears, a nice area of high pressure builds into the heart of America. This will make for a drier and above average start to next week. Many of us will climb into the upper 70s with some spots out west rising into the 80s!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman